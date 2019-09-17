WATCH: The Interrupters Cover Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”

I love this cool, punk version of Billie Eilish’s massive hit single “Bad Guy” that The Interrupters just did.

“We were covering Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ while on tour all summer,” said singer Aimee Interrupter. “When we had the chance to do this session at Ship-Rec Studios in Los Angeles we thought it would be the perfect song because it’s so fun to play live! We are big fans of Billie and Finneas’ songwriting… What a breath of fresh air for music! Here it is captured live in one take, we hope we did it justice.”



YouTube / The Interrupters

The Interrupters will be heading out on tour in support of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on the Hella Mega tour next year.

Main Image via Facebook / @wearetheinterrupters