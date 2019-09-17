Listen Live

WATCH: The Interrupters Cover Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”

It's the cover you never knew you needed.

By Music, Videos

I love this cool, punk version of Billie Eilish’s massive hit single “Bad Guy” that The Interrupters just did.

“We were covering Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ while on tour all summer,” said singer Aimee Interrupter. “When we had the chance to do this session at Ship-Rec Studios in Los Angeles we thought it would be the perfect song because it’s so fun to play live! We are big fans of Billie and Finneas’ songwriting… What a breath of fresh air for music! Here it is captured live in one take, we hope we did it justice.”


YouTube / The Interrupters

The Interrupters will be heading out on tour in support of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on the Hella Mega tour next year.

Main Image via Facebook / @wearetheinterrupters

Related posts

WATCH: US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu On Jimmy Fallon

WATCH: Will Ferrell Takes Over All 6 Late-Night Shows

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Reaches 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Ringo Starr And Paul McCartney Perform Together

WATCH: Steven Tyler Helps Paul McCartney Sing A Classic

Elton John’s New Song Added To The Lion King Soundtrack

WATCH: Mick Jagger Returns To Stage For Rolling Stones Tour Opener

WATCH: Taron Egerton Joins Elton John On Stage As Special Guest

WATCH: Celebrities Read Mean Tweets: NBA Edition