Watch: The first trailer for ‘The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run’ sees Keanu Reeves playing a sage named sage

The first trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is here.

The trailer opens with a young version of SpongeBob camping when he meets Gary before flashing forward to SpongeBob realizing that he’s gotten “Snailnapped.” While hunting for Gary, SpongeBob and Patrick head to the lost city of Atlantic City, get distracted by tasty treats, and get advice from Keanu Reeves, who plays Sage the Sage. “Hello. Call me Sage,” Reeves says. “I’m made out of Sage and I am a Sage.”

Watch the trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run below.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run hits the big screen on May 22nd, 2020.