Watch the first trailer for Disney Plus’s ‘WandaVision’

Coming soon to Walt's streaming service

Entertainment

Disney unveiled the first trailer for its WandaVision Marvel series during Sunday night’s Emmy’s. The show could be the first Marvel-focused live-action series to hit the streaming service this year.

The show focuses on Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), whose relationship was uh… very clearly impacted by the events of the MCU’s Avengers: Infinity War. Check out the first trailer below.

While no firm release date has been announced, many industry insiders have indicated that WandaVision is likely to arrive on Disney Plus by the end of the year.

