WATCH: Taron Egerton Joins Elton John On Stage As Special Guest

On his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Fans had a special treat at the Elton John concert in Hove, UK when he introduced the guy who plays himself in the bipic Rocketman, Taron Egerton. It was Elton’s 95th show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and the first time he’s brought a special guest on stage with him since the beginning of the tour in September 2018.

The two did a beautiful duet of “Your Song.”


YouTube / Elton John

If you haven’t seen Rocketman in theatres, you must go! It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. I might even like it more than Bohemian Rhapsody.


YouTube / Paramount Pictures

