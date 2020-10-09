Watch: Stevie Nicks shares video for new protest song featuring Dave Grohl ‘Show Them The Way’

Stevie Nicks has made her return with a video for her first solo song in six years, “Show Them The Way (feat. Dave Grohl).”

The powerful new protest song sounds like classic Stevie Nicks, and it was co-written with The Bird and the Bee’s Greg Kurstin. Dave Grohl also drums on the track, while Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart plays guitar. The accompanying Cameron Crow-created video comes packed with black-and-white photography of protests from the past and present.

“I hope that this song and its words will be seen as a prayer ~ a prayer for our country ~ a prayer for our world,” Nicks explains.

Watch the video for “Show Them The Way” below.