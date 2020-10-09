Listen Live

Watch: Stevie Nicks shares video for new protest song featuring Dave Grohl ‘Show Them The Way’

The video was created by Cameron Crowe

By Entertainment

Stevie Nicks has made her return with a video for her first solo song in six years, “Show Them The Way (feat. Dave Grohl).”

The powerful new protest song sounds like classic Stevie Nicks, and it was co-written with The Bird and the Bee’s Greg Kurstin. Dave Grohl also drums on the track, while Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart plays guitar. The accompanying Cameron Crow-created video comes packed with black-and-white photography of protests from the past and present.

“I hope that this song and its words will be seen as a prayer ~ a prayer for our country ~ a prayer for our world,” Nicks explains.

Watch the video for “Show Them The Way” below.

Related posts

RIP Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, January 26, 1955 – October 6, 2020

WATCH: Bruce Springsteen’s Teaser For ‘Letter To You’ Documentary

Buy a Rock 95 mask and help give a kid a Christmas!

WATCH: Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral Video Featuring Fleetwood Mac Song

What You Missed On SNL Last Night

Netflix Releases Images from Chadwick Boseman’s Final film

*Watch* Borat 2 Official Trailer Drops

WATCH: Weird Al Creates ‘America Is Doomed, The Musical’ out of Presidential Debate

Borat 2 Teaser Trailer Is Here