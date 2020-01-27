Watch: Spike Jonze unveils first trailer for forthcoming documentary ‘Beastie Boys Story’

The first trailer for Spike Jonze’s forthcoming documentary Beastie Boys Story is here.

The clip kicks off with the opening refrain of “Paul Revere,” and as the trailer progresses, it comes packed with archival footage in addition to shots of Beastie Boys surviving members Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond’s stage production of the same name. The trailer also flashes through photographs of all three founding group members before lingering on old pictures of the late Adam “MCA” Yauch.”

Watch the trailer for Beastie Boys Story below.

Beastie Boys Story will premiere at South by Southwest before landing in select IMAX theaters on April 3rd, and later arriving on Apple TV+ on April 24th.