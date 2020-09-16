Listen Live

WATCH: South Park to air Hour-Long Pandemic Special

"They're gonna try and make us go back to school."

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show

South Park will be kicking off their 24th season with an hour long episode called “The Pandemic Special” on September 30th at 8 p.m.

Here’s the description of the episode:

“Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

And, here’s the episode trailer:

Related posts

WATCH: Paul Rudd Drops ‘Real Talk’ About Masks as a ‘Certified Young Person’

Watch: Dave Grohl writes a song for 10-year-old drum phenom Nandi Bushell

WATCH: Llamas out for a rip on the 400

Stream: Beastie Boys’ 1995 punk EP ‘aglio e olio’ available on streaming services

WATCH: Music Video for Bruce Springsteen’s new Single ‘Letter to You’

Adam Sandler Shows Up In Time For Halloween

WATCH: Rick Moranis’ First TV Appearance in 23 Years

*Watch* Wicked First Trailer For Dune

Neil Young to release ‘official bootleg’ of first ever Carnegie Hall performance