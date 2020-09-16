WATCH: South Park to air Hour-Long Pandemic Special
"They're gonna try and make us go back to school."
South Park will be kicking off their 24th season with an hour long episode called “The Pandemic Special” on September 30th at 8 p.m.
Here’s the description of the episode:
“Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”
And, here’s the episode trailer: