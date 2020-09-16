WATCH: South Park to air Hour-Long Pandemic Special

South Park will be kicking off their 24th season with an hour long episode called “The Pandemic Special” on September 30th at 8 p.m.

Here’s the description of the episode:

“Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

And, here’s the episode trailer: