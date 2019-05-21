WATCH: Someone Tried to Dropkick Arnold Schwarzenegger

Someone attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger at an event in South Africa over the weekend.

Arnie was filming a snapchat video when the man came up from behind him and dropkicked him in the middle of his back.

Proving what an immovable object he is, Arnie stumbled a few steps before regaining his footing.

He posted an update do his Twitter over the weekend:

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Arnie made sure to post another angle of the dropkick so people knew just how little damage this dude did to him. He also reminded everyone not to make stupid people famous.

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore Flickr)