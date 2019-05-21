Listen Live

WATCH: Someone Tried to Dropkick Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnie is truly an immovable object

By Celebrity Gossip, Morning Show

Someone attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger at an event in South Africa over the weekend.

Arnie was filming a snapchat video when the man came up from behind him and dropkicked him in the middle of his back.

Proving what an immovable object he is, Arnie stumbled a few steps before regaining his footing.

He posted an update do his Twitter over the weekend:

Arnie made sure to post another angle of the dropkick so people knew just how little damage this dude did to him. He also reminded everyone not to make stupid people famous.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore Flickr)

