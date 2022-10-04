WATCH: Someone Got Slapped for Proposing with a Ring Pop at Jays Game

The Toronto Blue Jays clinched a wild card spot in the postseason this past weekend, and it’s clear the celebratory atmosphere was contagious because someone decided he’d propose to his girlfriend at the game as well.

In the video, it shows the couple in the aisle on the 100 level, when the man takes a knee. His girlfriend initially looks shocked and so happy…until he pulls out a ring pop.

It takes her a minute to figure out exactly what’s going on but when she does…she’s not a happy camper. Not only does he get slapped, but he also gets a drink thrown in his face.

Check out the video below: