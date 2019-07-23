WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal In a Mosh Pit

Who knew Shaq loved EDM music?

Tomorrowland is an annual EDM festival in Antwerp, Belgium that attracts about 400,000 people to watch some of the world’s biggest DJ’s perform. DJ’s like Afrojack, Armin van Buuren…and Shaq.

yes….Shaq.

He performed during the first weekend of the festival and has his own stage during the second weekend (his stage name is DJ Diesel).

The best possible thing you could see today, however, is 320 pound, 7’2″ Shaq moshing at the festival.