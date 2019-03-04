WATCH: Ryan Reynolds’ Tribute to John Candy

March 4th marks the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s death. He was filming ‘Wagons East’ in Mexico.

Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds shared a tribute to him on Twitter.

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019