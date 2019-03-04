WATCH: Ryan Reynolds’ Tribute to John Candy
RIP You wonderful man!
March 4th marks the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s death. He was filming ‘Wagons East’ in Mexico.
Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds shared a tribute to him on Twitter.
It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019