Watch: Rod Stewart Fixes Potholes in His Hometown

Sir Rod Stewart has taken to fixing potholes in his spare time. The potholes are really bad near his home in Essex so he’s doing something about it.

Stewart and his friends have started filling the holes themselves and filming it. He posted a video on Instagram explaining just how bad the roads have gotten.

Someone from Essex County Council saw the Instagram post and said the issue was just brought to his attention and that the matter would be rectified as quickly as possible. He also added that people should always report potholes to city council and not take matters into their own hands.