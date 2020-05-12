Watch: Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana’s ‘Heart Shaped Box’

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has been hosting a Zoom meeting for fans during quarantine. Cuomo has flexed his love of performing covers in recent years, as evidenced by Weezer’s rendition of Toto’s “Africa” and ensuing full-scale covers record.

During a recent instalment of his Zoom meeting, Cuomo performed a cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” from their 1993 album In Utero on the piano. Watch Cuomo’s version of the song below.

Image via Flickr/tankboy