WATCH: Rick Moranis’ First TV Appearance in 23 Years

He appeared with Ryan Reynolds in a new Mint Mobile Commercial

Ryan Reynolds managed to get Rick Moranis out of retirement to appear in a commercial for Mint Mobile. Reynolds is an owner and appears in the ad alongside Moranis.

Fortunately, this isn’t the last we will be seeing of Moranis. He’s set to appear in Disney’s reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

