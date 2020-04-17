WATCH: Plane Lands on Highway in Quebec in Emergency Landing
The cars on the highway didn't seem to notice or care...
Quite a scary sight in Quebec yesterday when a plane had to make an emergency landing on the highway after suspected mechanical issues.
The plane was a piper PA-28 Cherokee and landed on Highway 40 just south of Québec City International Airport.
VIDEO HIGHWAY LANDING
A Piper PA-28 Cherokee landed safely this morning on Hwy 40 just south of Québec City Int’l Airport. A suspected mechanical issue caused the pilot to perform this forced landing. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/xmOMICjOJk
— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) April 16, 2020