WATCH: Plane Lands on Highway in Quebec in Emergency Landing

The cars on the highway didn't seem to notice or care...

Quite a scary sight in Quebec yesterday when a plane had to make an emergency landing on the highway after suspected mechanical issues.

The plane was a piper PA-28 Cherokee and landed on Highway 40 just south of Québec City International Airport.

