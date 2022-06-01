WATCH: Pinocchio Teaser Trailer Starring Tom Hanks and Joseph Gordon Levitt

Robert Zemeckis’ new live-action Pinocchio movie has a teaser trailer.

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in the movie alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio.

This movie is not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro’s own version of the story, which is also coming out this year. It’s a stop-motion film starring the voices of Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett and David Bradley.