Watch* Pearl Jam Drop Video For ‘Retrograde’

Pearl Jam are still riding high off their new album Gigaton, as they should be. If you have had a chance to give the entire record a spin you know how great this album is. I am actually happy to see a band release a music video right now that doesn’t feature them sitting in their homes in isolation. We’ve seen enough of those.

Pearl Jam’s video for ‘Retrograde’ does have some deeper meaning to it as it hints at climate change and even features Greta Thunberg. Have listen and enjoy the beautifully put together animated music video for ‘Retrograde’ from Pearl Jam below.