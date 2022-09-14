WATCH: Ozzy Obourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance

Last week Ozzy Osbourne performed for the second time in three years at the season-opening NFL halftime show…and NBC cut him off after about 10 seconds.

Anybody who tuned in specifically to see Ozzy perform at SoFi stadium was probably a bit miffed when cameras quickly switched from his performance to an analysis of the first half of the game.

Well Ozzy is here to save the day. He’s shared the full, professionally shot performance of his two song set. Including his new single “Patient Number 9” and “Crazy Train” with Zakk Wylde.