Watch: Oasis drops new lyric video for “Fade Away” as part of 25th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’

Oasis have dropped a vintage-looking lyric video for their classic track “Fade Away” as part of their celebration of the 25th anniversary of their seminal debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The new clip gives the track a new visual that resembles an old newspaper print with flashy, teal graphics made up of various tiny dots.

In addition to the new clip, Oasis will be reissuing Definitely Maybe in two limited edition vinyl formats. One reissue will be a picture disc that you can order through Oasis’ online store on August 29th, and the other is a silver LP that will be available in physical stores on August 30th.

Watch the lyric video for “Fade Away” below.