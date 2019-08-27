Listen Live

Watch: Oasis drops new lyric video for “Fade Away” as part of 25th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’

Leading up to the reissue of their debut album

By Entertainment

Oasis have dropped a vintage-looking lyric video for their classic track “Fade Away” as part of their celebration of the 25th anniversary of their seminal debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The new clip gives the track a new visual that resembles an old newspaper print with flashy, teal graphics made up of various tiny dots.

In addition to the new clip, Oasis will be reissuing Definitely Maybe in two limited edition vinyl formats. One reissue will be a picture disc that you can order through Oasis’ online store on August 29th, and the other is a silver LP that will be available in physical stores on August 30th.

Watch the lyric video for “Fade Away” below.

Related posts

Watch: Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet preforms ‘My Hero’ with Foo Fighters at Leeds Festival

Billy Talent says Lisa Macleod photo ‘misrepresents’ their meeting about the cuts to the Ontario Music Fund

Watch: A new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ features a montage from the eight previous films in the saga

WATCH: The Breaking Bad Movie Trailer is Here

Dave Grohl responds to rumours that he’s featured on the upcoming Queens of the Stone Age record

A first look at Johnny Flynn’s transformation in to David Bowie for new biopic Stardust has been revealed

Watch: Five-year-old Foo Fighters fan gets invited on stage by Dave Grohl and has the time of his life

Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce new track ‘Rainbow of Colors’ to be released this month

Jack White goes to baseball game, leaves to play Raconteur concert, returns for 14th-inning stretch