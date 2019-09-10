Watch: New teaser for ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ highlights Jesse Pinkman’s missteps

A new teaser for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has been released, and it chronicles Jesse Pinkman’s major missteps.

While last month’s teaser showed footage from the forthcoming movie, this one is made up of scenes from Breaking Bad across all five seasons, soundtracked to Chloe x Halle’s “Enchanted.”

El Camino is set to pick up from where Breaking Bad season 5 left off, where Pinkman finds himself running “from his captors, the law, and his past.”

Watch the teaser for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie below.

El Camino hits the streaming service on October 11th.