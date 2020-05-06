Listen Live

WATCH: New ‘Space Force’ Trailer Starring Steve Carell

Season one of 'Space Force' will be available on May 29th on Netflix

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show

It’s the show people have been talking about for months, and the trailer is finally here. Steve Carell is starring as General Mark R. Naird in this workplace comedy brought to us by Parks and Rec co-creator Greg Daniels. Carell plays a four-star Air Force general who’s been given the responsibility of leading the sixth branch of the U.S. military…the Space Force!

The concept may sound familiar, it’s based on Donald Trump’s multi-billion dollar defense initiative by the same name.

 

