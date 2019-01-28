WATCH: New Coca-Cola Super Bowl Commercial ‘A Coke Is A Coke’

One of my favourite parts of the Super Bowl is the commercials and I’m loving this one from Coke.

Coca-Cola is promoting a message of diversity in their 2019 commercial, ‘A Coke Is A Coke.’ Some of the inspiration behind the ad is from the work of Andy Warhol, who said, “A Coke is a Coke and no amount of money can get you a better Coke than the one the bum on the corner is drinking.”

It shows all kinds of people enjoying a Coke.



YouTube / Coca-Cola

Main Image via @cocacolacanada