*Watch* New Anthony Bourdain Doco Has July Release Date

July 16th is the official release date on HBO MAX

By Audio, Daily Dirt, Entertainment
Photo courtesy of HBO MAX

It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind . . . Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.

If you were a fan of Anthony Bourdain this looks incredible, and even if you weren’t a fan of Anthony Bourdain, it’s likely because you haven’t seen his work. I was late to the party but once I watched one episode of Part Unknown you realize how much the show is about him, yes there’s food and travel, but you can get that anywhere, it’s Anthony Bourdain that’s the reason you keep coming back.

