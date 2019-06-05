Watch: Netflix drops first trailer for ‘Jurassic World’ animated series

We have been to Jurassic Park, then Jurassic World, and now you can get ready for Jurassic Camp. Netflix is set to create an animated series titled Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and we’ve already gotten a trailer for the forthcoming series, which is set to premiere on Netflix in 2020.

The series will take place in the same timeline as the Jurassic World films, focusing on a group of six teenagers who are set to go to a camp full of adventure that turns out to be totally inhabited by dinosaurs. Steven Spielberg, who was the director of the original Jurassic Park, is set to be executive producer along with Frank Marshell and Colin Trevorrow.

Watch the trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous below.

With the excitement of this new series, rumors have been floating around that there maybe a cameo of the original cast of Jurassic Park.