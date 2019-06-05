Listen Live

Watch: Mumford & Sons drops inspirational new video for ‘Woman’

The Video Was Choreographed By Kristin Sudeikis

By Entertainment

Mumford & Sons have dropped an inspirational new video for their most recent single, “Woman,” which sees Yeman Brown and Stephanie Crousillat as a pair of dancers captured on a retro camcorder.

The simple, yet powerful clip, which was choreographed by Kristin Sudeikis, was planned after Mumford & Sons lead guitarist and banjoist Winston Marshall saw Brown perform and improvised routine to “Halo” by Beyoncé. “My heart went into my throat and I was quite literally moved to tears,” Marshall explained to Dance Magazine. “It stole my breath away. I didn’t know dance could make you feel that way.”

Watch the video for “Woman” below.

