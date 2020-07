It was reported yesterday that Regis Philbin passed away at the age of 88. The TV icon had a career that spanned over 6 decades and was part of iconic programs, Live with Regis and Kathy-Lee (later with Kelly Ripa) and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, to name a few. The more Regis was on TV the more likeable he became. Just check out this clip of him interviewing and actually auditioning for Motley Crue.