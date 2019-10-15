Listen Live

Watch: Metallica’s Lars Ulrich performs ‘The Wolf’ with Mumford & Sons at Austin City Limits

They Preformed Together During The Band's Headlining Set

This weekend, during Mumford & Sons’ performance at Austin City Limits, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich joined them on stage to play “The Wolf.”

Mumford & Sons were performing their headlining set on Sunday night of the festival, when they invited Ulrich on stage. “You’ve been fucking wicked ACL, thank you so much,” frontman Marcus Mumford explained before they performed “The Wolf.” “We’d like to invite a friend of ours from a little band called Metallica – Mr. Lars Ulrich on the drums!”

Watch Ulrich and Mumford & Sons perform “The Wolf” at Austin City Limits below.

