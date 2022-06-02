Listen Live

*Watch* Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Blows The Intro To ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Have you ever seen or heard a musician botch a song before?

By Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show, Music

This is not poking fun at someone making a mistake, we all make them. This is a hilarious video of a guitar player showing they are in fact human and messing up an intro to a song he’s likely played over 1000 times.

The fact Kirk Hammett acknowledges the mistake makes the video that much better. He melts into the floor knowing he made a mistake, and then 40,000 plus fans laugh and cheer Kirk Hammett, and the show goes on, as it should.

This is likely more common place than we know about, but maybe you’ve been at a concert and slightly under the influence so you don’t notice whatsoever. I’ve been to dozens of concerts and can’t say I can vividly remember any musician screwing up, but I’m not a pro and if they repeated a verse, or sang a chorus again I would just blindly think that’s how they play it live, and if it’s a good song who cares.

Related posts

Tom Cruise Takes James Corden On A Top Gun Fuelled Day Trip

The Perfect Way To Stop A Tantrum

Vince Neil Gets Ready For Tour By Starring In Bizarre Loan Service Commercial

Ozzy Is On The Road To Recovery From Covid With The Help Of His Phone

Rockin’ 1000 From Italy Release Their Tribute To The Late Taylor Hawkins

Posthumous Release From Taylor Hawkins With Edgar Winter

Baseball Is Back So We Played One Of The Great Broadcast Moments In History

Man Scares Wife With A Lobster 8 Years In A Row And Filmed It

Dave Grohl Introduces Taylor Hawkins For The Final Time At Lollapalooza Argentina 2022