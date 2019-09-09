Watch: Metallica plays ‘S&M’ anniversary show with a full orchestra

Last week, Metallica played two shows at San Francisco’s Chase Centre as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of their live record, S&M.

The show, which was called S&M², had Metallica reunite with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra for a two part, three-hour performance conducted by Edwin Outwater. The full band played to a whopping 16,000 people each night from a round, revolving stage in the center of the arena, surrounded by an orchestra of 75 people.

S&M² featured performances of tracks like “Master of Puppers,” “No Leaf Clover,” and “The Unforgiven III.”

Watch clips from the performance below.