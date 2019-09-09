Listen Live

Watch: Metallica plays ‘S&M’ anniversary show with a full orchestra

It was the 20th anniversary of the original live album

By Uncategorized

Last week, Metallica played two shows at San Francisco’s Chase Centre as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of their live record, S&M.

The show, which was called S&M², had Metallica reunite with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra for a two part, three-hour performance conducted by Edwin Outwater. The full band played to a whopping 16,000 people each night from a round, revolving stage in the center of the arena, surrounded by an orchestra of 75 people.

S&M² featured performances of tracks like “Master of Puppers,” “No Leaf Clover,” and “The Unforgiven III.”

Watch clips from the performance below.

Related posts

The first photo of William Sadler as The Reaper in ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ has been released

Frances Bean Cobain has launched a ‘Kurt Was Here’ clothing line full of Kurt Cobain’s art work

Football commercial season is here and KFC kicked it off with a bang

R.E.M. announces 25th anniversary reissue of ‘Monster’

Troubadour Festival

There’s a ‘Between Two Ferns’ Movie Coming to Netflix

Watch: The first trailer for Liam Gallagher documentary ‘As It Was’

Watch: An interview with Matthew McConaughey goes off the rails in ‘Between Two Ferns’ move trailer

Sam Roberts and members of Sloan, Hollerado and Tokyo Police Club form new supergroup ‘Anyway Gang’