Watch: Metallica invite 13-year-old drummer to preform ‘Seek & Destroy’ for his birthday

Metallica made a young fan’s dreams come true while playing a show at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday. The band invited young drummer Evan Adamson – who was celebrating his 13th birthday – to join them on stage to perform “Seek & Destroy.”

“Oh god, Lars (Ulrich) shrunk. They put Lars in the wash. Told them not to put him in the dryer,” frontman James Hetfield joked as Adamson took his seat behind the kit. After some encouragement from the band, the young drummer kicked off “Seek & Destroy” with the band. Ulrich then took over. Adamson himself spoke about the experience on Instagram. “Well well well no words I mean to play drums in front of 68,000 people with my hero’s, my favorite band of all time was just the best thing ever and to top it all off it was my bday !!” he wrote.

