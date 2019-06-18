Listen Live

Watch: Metallica invite 13-year-old drummer to preform ‘Seek & Destroy’ for his birthday

Well, this is the cutest

By Entertainment

Metallica made a young fan’s dreams come true while playing a show at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday. The band invited young drummer Evan Adamson – who was celebrating his 13th birthday – to join them on stage to perform “Seek & Destroy.”

“Oh god, Lars (Ulrich) shrunk. They put Lars in the wash. Told them not to put him in the dryer,” frontman James Hetfield joked as Adamson took his seat behind the kit. After some encouragement from the band, the young drummer kicked off “Seek & Destroy” with the band. Ulrich then took over. Adamson himself spoke about the experience on Instagram. “Well well well no words I mean to play drums in front of 68,000 people with my hero’s, my favorite band of all time was just the best thing ever and to top it all off it was my bday !!” he wrote.

Check out the video below!

 

Related posts

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Plays ‘Hurt’ By Johnny Cash As Fat Thor

Courtney Love claims she saw Kurt Cobain’s ghost and he spoke to her

Rush announces new concert film ‘Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019’

Radiohead responds to hackers by releasing 18 hours of unheard material from ‘OK Computer’

John Turturro Has Completed A ‘Big Lebowski’ Spin-Off Based On Just Character Jesus Quintana

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Celebrate ‘Californication’ With Double LP Picture Disc Reissue

Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Asks Canadians To Trash Talk

Big Wreck Guitarist Brian Doherty Has Passed Away After A Battle With Cancer

Daughters In Forthcoming ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Film Have Been Cast