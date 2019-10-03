Watch: Matthew McConaughey runs his own weed business in trailer for ‘The Gentlemen’

The first trailer for the Guy Ritchie-directed film The Gentlemen is here, and it sees Matthew McConaughey running his own weed business.

The clip sees a group of villains trying to rob McConaughey’s business, and it comes packed with gun fights, fist fights, and kidnapping. While the clip comes packed with violence and drama, it still keeps the tone humorous through quirky lines and over-the-top British accents. “In the jungle, the only way a lion survives is not by acting like a king, but by being the king,” McConaughey says in the clip.

The forthcoming flick is set to feature a star-studded cast featuring Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, and Colin Farrell.

Watch the trailer for “The Gentlemen” below.

The Gentlemen is set for release on January 24th.