WATCH: Man Dressed as Old Lady Attacks Mona Lisa

This story went viral this week. A man dressed as an old lady in a wheelchair jumped out of the chair at the Louvre in Paris before smearing cake on the glass in front of the painting and throwing roses everywhere.

The Louvre says he managed to get close to the portrait by simulating a disability, which allowed him to take advantage of a policy that designed to help individuals with mobility problems to see the major works of art early.

Another video shows the man yelling to the crowd in French: “Think of the planet…there are people who are destroying the planet, think about that…That’s why I did it.”

Can anybody translate what ole dude was saying as they where escorting him out?😂 pic.twitter.com/Uy2taZ4ZMm — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

The Louvre said the painting was not damaged.