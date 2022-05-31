Listen Live

WATCH: Man Dressed as Old Lady Attacks Mona Lisa

His weapon of choice: Cake

This story went viral this week. A man dressed as an old lady in a wheelchair  jumped out of the chair at the Louvre in Paris before smearing cake on the glass in front of the painting and throwing roses everywhere.

@humannoresource Mona Lisa Getting Caked #foryou #fyp #monalisa #paris #louvre #foryoupage ♬ Mona Lisa – Nat King Cole

The Louvre says he managed to get close to the portrait by simulating a disability, which allowed him to take advantage of a policy that designed to help individuals with mobility problems to see the major works of art early.

Another video shows the man yelling to the crowd in French: “Think of the planet…there are people who are destroying the planet, think about that…That’s why I did it.”

The Louvre said the painting was not damaged.

