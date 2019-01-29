WATCH: Man Clings to Hood of Moving SUV Because…Road Rage

65-year-old Richard Kamrowski’s vehicle was sideswiped by an SUV on the Massachusetts Turnpike last week. He took matters into his own hands when the driver of the SUV tried to leave the scene of an accident. Kamrowski climbed onto the hood of the SUV as it continued to speed away from the scene at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

Kamrowski told WFXT-TV Boston, “I thought he was going to run over me and I don’t know I don’t think he stopped he just kept going fast then slow, fast then slow trying to get me to slide off and I wasn’t getting off the car.”

The driver of the SUVis facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent driving, and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage. Kamrowski is also facing a charge of disorderly conduct…because apparently climbing onto the hood of a moving vehicle…is not the way to handle that situation.

The situation just gets weirder after a third party (a licensed gun owner) got out of his car and pointed the gun at the SUV driver and ordered him to get out of his SUV.

Check out the video: