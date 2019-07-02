Listen Live

Watch: Led Zeppelin Front Man Robert Plant Performs ‘Immigrant Song’ For The First Time In 24 Years

'Immigrant Song' was inspired by Iceland's capital, Reykjavik

By Entertainment

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant performed “Immigrant Song” at the Secret Solstice festival after not having performed it in over 24 years.

The track first aired in 1996 at the Secret Solstice festival in Reykjavík, which is on the coast of Iceland. As the capital of Iceland, the location served as the initial inspiration for the song.

Plant performed a condensed version of the 1970 track, and then thanked Iceland for the inspiration. “Thank you culture, way back, for the inspiration,” Plant exclaimed.

Watch the live performance of ‘Immigrant Song’ below.

