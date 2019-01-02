WATCH: Kevin Spacey’s Weird Rant

Kevin Spacey will be appearing in court on January 7th after his request to be excused was denied by the court.

He intends to plead not guilty to the charges of indecent assault and battery. Authorities apparently have video of the 2016 incident involving Spacey and a busboy at a restaurant in Massachusetts. The 18-year-old accuser told police that he told Spacey he was a 23-year-old Wake Forest University Student.

While he hasn’t publicly addressed the accusations, he did release this bizarre video last week: