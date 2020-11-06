Listen Live

*Watch* Kenny Vs. Spenny Special On The Way (Plus Trailer)

Arrives November 20th

Feels like forever ago that Kenny Vs Spenny was taken off the airwaves. Episodes randomly pop up on my youtube suggestions and seeing some of the stunts they pulled off over 10 years ago just wouldn’t exactly fly today — you know in this economy!

Trailer Park Boys may be the most famous Canadian TV show of all time but Kenny V Spenny is definitely top 5, and by the looks of this trailer it seems like although the guys are older — don’t seem a lot wiser and will be up to the same stuff they were up to all those years ago.

The special arrives later this month on November 20th — check the trailer below.

