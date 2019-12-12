Listen Live

WATCH: Kawahi Leonard Expected to be Booed In First Game Back in Toronto

The Fun guy finally got his ring

By Entertainment, Morning Show, Sports

Kawahi Leonard was only with the Toronto Raptors for a year, but he made a major impact on the city. He returned with his current team, the L.A. Clippers to face the Raptors for the first time since helping the Raps clinch the NBA Championship title in June. He was presented with his championship ring (to a standing ovation from the crowd) and was honoured with a pre-game tribute video.

Kawahi definitely didn’t expect all the love he got from fans at the game. He told reporters earlier that day that he expected to be booed because fans wouldn’t want to cheer for a player on the opposing team.

Related posts

Watch: Dave Grohl shotguns a beer with fan in a Santa costume during Foo Fighters concert

‘Jojo Rabbit’ actor Archie Yates cast as lead in forthcoming ‘Home Alone’ reboot

WATCH: Calgary Man Outruns Avalanche

Bianca Andreescu Becomes First Tennis Player To Win Lou Marsh Award

WATCH: New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer is Here

WATCH: New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer is Here

Carjackers Abandon Stolen Car Because They Don’t Know How to Drive Stick

If Adam Sandler doesn’t win an Oscar for ‘Uncut Gems’ he says he will make another purposefully awful movie

WATCH: Frisbee Rob Teaches Craig Frisbee Tricks…Craig Fails