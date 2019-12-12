WATCH: Kawahi Leonard Expected to be Booed In First Game Back in Toronto

Kawahi Leonard was only with the Toronto Raptors for a year, but he made a major impact on the city. He returned with his current team, the L.A. Clippers to face the Raptors for the first time since helping the Raps clinch the NBA Championship title in June. He was presented with his championship ring (to a standing ovation from the crowd) and was honoured with a pre-game tribute video.

The Raptors recreated Kawhi's game-winning shot against Philly on the floor. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xelM2hPsPo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 12, 2019

Kawahi definitely didn’t expect all the love he got from fans at the game. He told reporters earlier that day that he expected to be booed because fans wouldn’t want to cheer for a player on the opposing team.