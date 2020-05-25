Listen Live

WATCH: John Malkovich Gives Preschool Graduation Speech

"If you sprinkle when you tinkle, be neat and wipe the seat"

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show

So many celebrities have helped 2020 graduates feel special with their own commencement speeches including the Obamas, Ryan Reynolds, and more.

John Malkovich is getting on the graduation train, but for a much, much younger audience.

He recorded a graduation speech for a pre-school class at Play ‘n’ Learn on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. It’s really a shame this was a fake class because his message was spot on!

Related posts

Budweiser Stage to Launch At-Home Concert Series

A Deeper Look At Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’

Barrie’s Live Music Show Musician Spotlight #3

Guns N’ Roses Launch “Not in This Lifetime Selects” Streaming Series

Song Sucks But The Video Was A Nice Return For Megan Fox

Chris Pratt’s Son Accidently Deletes 51,000 Unread Emails

Family Finds $1 Million in Cash…Returns it to Police

Dad Going Viral for Making ‘Dad How Do I…” Videos on YouTube for Kids Without Dads

IKEA Releases Instructions for Constructing Blanket Forts