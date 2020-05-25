WATCH: John Malkovich Gives Preschool Graduation Speech
"If you sprinkle when you tinkle, be neat and wipe the seat"
So many celebrities have helped 2020 graduates feel special with their own commencement speeches including the Obamas, Ryan Reynolds, and more.
John Malkovich is getting on the graduation train, but for a much, much younger audience.
He recorded a graduation speech for a pre-school class at Play ‘n’ Learn on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. It’s really a shame this was a fake class because his message was spot on!