WATCH: Jason Momoa Plays Ozzy Osbourne in New Music Video

That's a fun surprise!

Ozzy Osbourne has just released his new album, ‘Ordinary Man’. He also released a teaser clip for the music video of his brand new single off the album, “Scary Little Green Men”, which features Jason Momoa.

Ozzy’s album includes collaborations with Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and rapper Travis Scott.

