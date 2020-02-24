WATCH: Jason Momoa Plays Ozzy Osbourne in New Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne has just released his new album, ‘Ordinary Man’. He also released a teaser clip for the music video of his brand new single off the album, “Scary Little Green Men”, which features Jason Momoa.

Ozzy is that you? With OZZY’s highly-anticipated ORDINARY MAN (@Epic_Records) out tomorrow (Feb 21), he has shared a special clip in advance of the release. But who is the man under the cloak?!https://t.co/JFmFLxpZRw — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 20, 2020

Ozzy’s album includes collaborations with Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and rapper Travis Scott.