WATCH: Jason Momoa Plays Ozzy Osbourne in New Music Video
That's a fun surprise!
Ozzy Osbourne has just released his new album, ‘Ordinary Man’. He also released a teaser clip for the music video of his brand new single off the album, “Scary Little Green Men”, which features Jason Momoa.
Ozzy is that you?
With OZZY’s highly-anticipated ORDINARY MAN (@Epic_Records) out tomorrow (Feb 21), he has shared a special clip in advance of the release. But who is the man under the cloak?!https://t.co/JFmFLxpZRw
— Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 20, 2020
Ozzy’s album includes collaborations with Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and rapper Travis Scott.