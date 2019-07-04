WATCH: How Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut Trains to Eat 70+ Hot Dogs

Joey Chestnut is the guy you don’t want at a neighborhood BBQ. He can eat 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes and has won the Mustard Belt at Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest every year since 2011 (except 2015).

He’s hoping to best his own record at this year’s competition by eating 80 dogs, something that takes hard work, dedication and training. How does one exactly train to eat a bunch of hot dogs?

ESPN produced a 30 for 30 on Chestnut called “The Good, The Bad, The Hungry” to shed some light on his behind-the-scenes preparation for eating competitions.

So this is how @joeyjaws trains to eat 70+ hot dogs in 10 minutes 😮 (via @30for30) pic.twitter.com/qyOp7vydmQ — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2019

(cover photo via Ethan Flickr)