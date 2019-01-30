WATCH: Hotels.com New Superbowl Ad Promoting Baby-Making

Aside from the obvious eating and drinking too much, and losing money betting on the Superbowl…the only other thing guaranteed to happen is sex…and a lot of it.

Hotels.com is encouraging getting the deed done in their Superbowl 53 commercial by offering 53 hotel rooms after the game for fans to hook up in.

The guys at @hotelsdotcom are giving away 53 hotel rooms following Super Bowl LIII to encourage Super Bowl baby making. Promotion starts after game, site currently offering baby making preview music. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OiV6KMeS4R — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 29, 2019

If you visit their website, they’ve also put together a playlist to get you in the baby-making mood (including Bon Jovi’s “Bed of Roses” and Aerosmith’s “Dream On”. You can sign up for the promotion on their website.