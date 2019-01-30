Listen Live

WATCH: Hotels.com New Superbowl Ad Promoting Baby-Making

They've even put together a sexy playlist to get you in the mood!

Aside from the obvious eating and drinking too much, and losing money betting on the Superbowl…the only other thing guaranteed to happen is sex…and a lot of it.

Hotels.com is encouraging getting the deed done in their Superbowl 53 commercial by offering 53 hotel rooms after the game for fans to hook up in.

If you visit their website, they’ve also put together a playlist to get you in the baby-making mood (including Bon Jovi’s “Bed of Roses” and Aerosmith’s “Dream On”. You can sign up for the promotion on their website.

