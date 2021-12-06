WATCH: HAIM Update Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song”

One of the holiday songs we love to play on Rock 95 is Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song”. He released the first version of the song 27 years ago in 1994 on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update.

HAIM has updated the song to include a few newer Jewish celebrities.

They did the cover as part of their annual “Haimukkah” festivities.

Check out HAIM’s version of ‘The Chanukah Song” here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband)

Here’s the original for reference:

(cover photo via NRK P3 flickr)