WATCH: Group of Teens Save Boy Who Slipped From Ski Lift
A group of quick-thinking teenagers saved a young boy after he slipped off a chair lift at Grouse Mountain in Vancouver. He was dangling several feet off the ground and being held up by his father.
The kids gathered some of that orange netting used to block off out-of-bounds areas on mountains and ripped some padding off a pole and put it on top of the netting to cushion the landing. The teens had the boy kick off his skis before his father dropped him to safety. He suffered no injuries.
