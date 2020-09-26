Listen Live

*WATCH* Greta Van Fleet Share Live Concert From 2019

Anytime is the right time to enjoy Greta Van Fleet

By Audio, Host Blogs

We all want live music — and we want it the old fashioned way, in front of live audiences. I don’t need any more zoom stuff so happy to see Greta Van Fleet releasing a concert for free to their fans. This was shot back in 2019 at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater. If you haven’t heard of Red Rock it’s one of the most iconic venues in North America where they have a stage and stands set up right in a little canyon. Enjoy some Greta Van Fleet from just over a year ago below.

