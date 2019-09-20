Listen Live

Watch: Green Day releases new video for ‘Father Of All…’

THEIR FORTHCOMING ALBUM 'FATHER OF ALL...' DROPS ON FEBRUARY 7, 2020

Green Day has dropped a video for their recently released track “Father of All…”

The raucous new tune is definitely a new sound for Green Day, with gritty guitar lines, a rowdy drum beat, and grainy, processed vocal lines. The accompanying clip drops rambunctious shots of Green Day performing alongside edited historical footage of rebellious dancers. Billie Joe Armstrong and co. perform the gritty, upbeat tune in front of a red room with silhouettes of dancers in the background.

Watch the video for “Father Of All…” below.

Their forthcoming album Father of All… drops on February 7th, 2020.

 

