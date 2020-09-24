Watch: ‘Ghosts’ Second Single From Springsteen’s Upcoming Letter To You Album Premieres

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band just released their second single for their upcoming album ‘Letter To You.’ The new song, ‘Ghosts’ has a little heavier sound than their first single and was recorded in just 4 days at Springsteen’s New Jersey Home. The new album is scheduled to come out on October 23rd, so less than a month away. No word yet if we can expect another song to drop but in the meantime—have a listen to the new track below.