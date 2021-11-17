Listen Live

*Watch* Full Trailer Drops for Leo DiCaprio Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

You'll be able to watch it at home on Christmas Eve

By Audio, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Host Blogs

This movie has a lot of hype…and money behind it. Star studded cast, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance and a few small cameos including one from Ariana Grande. It seems like a serious topic, the world ending, however certainly appears from the trailer to have some funny moments. It’s a comedy-drama from Adam McKay, who also directed ‘The Big Short’ which had a similar feel.

Based on real events that haven’t happened – yet. Don’t Look Up in select theatres December 10 and on Netflix December 24.


Related posts

How Musicians Are Supposed To Handle A Chaotic Crowd + What Is The Fear Frequency?

Video For ‘Not Necessary’ From The Tragically Hip

U2 Arrives On Tik Tok And Drops New Song

*Watch* Wicked Animated Video From Ozzy With Lemmy From Motorhead

The Dirt Trailer Roundup: ‘Lightyear’ From Pixar, And Season 2 Of ‘Tiger King’

The Best Use For A 1200 Pound Pumpkin? Drop It From 100 Feet

‘Get Back’ Docuseries About The Beatles Coming To Disney+

You Won’t Believe Who William Shatner Quoted In Space

Trailer Roundup: Scream 5, The Shrink Next Door (Will Ferrell), Home Sweet Home Alone