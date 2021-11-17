Watch* Full Trailer Drops for Leo DiCaprio Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

This movie has a lot of hype…and money behind it. Star studded cast, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance and a few small cameos including one from Ariana Grande. It seems like a serious topic, the world ending, however certainly appears from the trailer to have some funny moments. It’s a comedy-drama from Adam McKay, who also directed ‘The Big Short’ which had a similar feel.

Based on real events that haven’t happened – yet. Don’t Look Up in select theatres December 10 and on Netflix December 24.



