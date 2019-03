Disney has just dropped the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming live-action version of ‘Aladdin’.

It’s directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Navid Negehban as the Sultan, Frank Welker will voice Abu again, Marwen Kenzari is playing Jafar, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Will Smith as Genie.

Also…this trailer features some of the SONGS from the original!