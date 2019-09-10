Listen Live

WATCH: Fight Breaks Out at Children’s Hockey Game in Alberta

This is both scary and sad

By Morning Show, Sports

Charges have been laid after a brawl at a children’s hockey tournament over the weekend. Apparently at the end of the game, a 10-year-old player was involved in a verbal altercation with a ref, which resulted in the player slashing the ref twice. The official pushed the player to the ice.

Several men including the coach of the opposite team came onto the ice. A coach was shoved to the ground and the ref punched multiple times by the player’s family members.

The league has released a statement regarding the incident:

