WATCH: Fight Breaks Out at Children’s Hockey Game in Alberta

Charges have been laid after a brawl at a children’s hockey tournament over the weekend. Apparently at the end of the game, a 10-year-old player was involved in a verbal altercation with a ref, which resulted in the player slashing the ref twice. The official pushed the player to the ice.

Police have charged a 55-year-old male and additional charges are pending against a 36-year-old male after a referee and coach were assaulted Sunday during a youth hockey tournament. #yql https://t.co/jWpBubcJcZ — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) September 9, 2019

Several men including the coach of the opposite team came onto the ice. A coach was shoved to the ground and the ref punched multiple times by the player’s family members.

This just happened in #Lethbridge tonight. From what I’ve been told it was a 10 year old 3 on 3 tournament where a player slashed a ref. My source tells me the ref responded in a physical way (some are saying self defence) & this happened. Reaching out to organizer for more info pic.twitter.com/mlsZs8nNuE — Dean Millard (@DuckMillard) September 9, 2019

The league has released a statement regarding the incident: