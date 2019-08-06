WATCH: Fan Catches Foul Ball with Helmet Full of Nachos Covers Neighbor in Cheese
Obviously surprise nacho cheese showers are NOT appreciated by everyone
People do some crazy things to catch foul balls at MLB games. Some people run over children, some will dive head first onto concrete steps, some…use their nacho helmets.
A Texas Rangers fan got showered in nacho cheese after a fan sitting in the row behind him used quick-thinking to catch a foul ball that came their way during the game over the weekend.
View this post on Instagram